Synergies hailed in potential $2B Arcus, Gilead oncology collaboration

Arcus Bioscience Inc. CEO Terry Rosen called Gilead Sciences Inc. the “perfect” partner, given the relationship between the two firms’ scientific leaders and other synergies. Gilead is paying Arcus $175 million up front, making a $200 million equity investment, and pledging potentially $1.6 billion or more in the form of R&D support, along with cash related to opt-ins and milestone payments. The cancer immunotherapy pact spans 10 years. Arcus’ work focuses on PD-1, TIGIT and the adenosine axis. Shares of Arcus (NYSE:RCUS) were trading midday at $29.78, down $3.76, or 11%.

Repare’s Bristol Myers Squibb deal worth up to $3B

In a deal that could be worth $3 billion, privately held Repare Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Montreal, entered a research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) to identify synthetic lethal precision oncology targets for drug candidates. Repare could receive about $3 billion in license fees, discovery, development, regulatory and sales-based milestones. The company will receive an up-front payment of $65 million, including a $15 million equity investment, from BMS. Royalty payments on net sales of all products that BMS commercializes in the deal could also go to Repare. In exchange, BMS received exclusive worldwide rights for developing and commercializing selected oncology targets discovered in in the collaboration. Repare’s CRISPR/Cas9-based chemogenomic screening platform, SNIPRx, will be used to identify the targets.

Amivas wins FDA approval for critical severe malaria drug

Intravenous artesunate, the international standard of care to treat severe malaria, has finally won full FDA approval for the condition, which affects about 300 of the approximately 2,000 people diagnosed with malaria in the U.S. each year. Before now, the medicine was only available to U.S. patients via an expanded access program. Developed under the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, the artemisinin derivative is now approved for manufacture, distribution and commercialization by Amivas LLC, a joint venture set up solely to make the life-saving drug available in the U.S.

Australia’s Prescient Therapeutics develops next-gen CAR T therapies with UPenn universal immune receptor

PERTH, Australia – Melbourne-based Prescient Therapeutics Pty Ltd. is poised to develop next-generation CAR T therapies after signing an exclusive global licensing deal with the University of Pennsylvania for a universal immune receptor technology platform. It also in-licensed a Spytag/Spycatcher molecular binding system from Oxford University that complements the UPenn technology to build a universal chimeric immune receptor platform, called OmniCAR. “This has put us in front of a massive wave, and there are precious few people competing for that wave,” said Prescient CEO Steven Yatomi-Clarke during a May 26 conference call.

Abcellera raises $105M in series B, following Lilly collaboration and COVID-19 funding award

Within a month of disclosing a CA$175.6 million (US$124.7 million) award from the Canadian government to use its antibody discovery platform for the analysis of patients who have recovered from COVID-19, Abcellera Biologics Inc. closed a $105 million series B financing aimed at expanding its capacity and investing in new technologies that complement its antibody discovery engine.

