BioWorld - Friday, May 29, 2020

Centrifugation can be child’s play with fidget spinners

May 28, 2020
By John Fox
No Comments
Fidget spinners are hand-held toys based on a roller bearing and three weighted lobes, which can spin freely, creating centrifugal force when activated manually. Generating centrifugal force with a fidget spinner takes neither electricity nor trained staff. And that has suggested to several researchers that such spinners, under the right circumstances, could be used for centrifugation under circumstances where reliably operating a centrifuge, for  whatever reason, is a challenge.
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics Medical devices Science Point-of-care Genitourinary/Sexual Function

Already a subscriber? Sign in 