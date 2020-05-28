All eyes (virtually) focused on ASCO: Which companies will impress Wall Street?

In normal times, well over 40,000 delegates would be making their way to Chicago right now to attend the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. As we know, these are certainly not normal times, with all conference activities disrupted or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, delegates will “attend” from their own homes and tune in to the presentations from leading cancer researchers at the ASCO20 virtual scientific program, which runs May 29 to May 31. The meeting will also be closely watched by analysts and investors alike. There is no doubt that favorable data presented at the event will advance a company's stock valuation significantly. Equally, candidate cancer therapies that do not live up to expectations will see their developers face the ire of investors. Our two-part feature will examine how the equities of public biopharmaceutical companies that are developing cancer therapies perform over the course of the event.

Arca’s COVID-19 bid sparks the stock

Arca Biopharma Inc., of Westminster, Colo., is developing AB-201, a selective inhibitor of tissue factor, as a treatment for COVID-19-associated coagulopathy, abnormal blood clotting and related inflammatory response. The company said it anticipates filing an IND in the third quarter of 2020 and starting late-stage clinical testing by year-end. AB-201 has undergone clinical testing through phase II in more than 700 patients for other indications and generated substantial safety data, the company said. The development sparked interest in the company stock (NASDAQ:ABIO) as it spiked 173% upward at midday Thursday.

Edigene and Immunochina co-developing allogeneic CAR T therapy for cancer

SUZHOU, China – Genome editing startup Edigene Inc. and CAR T developer Immunochina Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., both from Beijing, have unveiled joint efforts to develop an allogeneic CAR T therapy for cancer.

Enmore Bio Conference: Challenges posed to Chinese biotechs in post-pandemic era

SUZHOU, China – With the outbreak tightly contained, business activities are starting to get back to normal in China. Opening in Suzhou on Thursday, the Enmore Bio Conference 2020 is one of the first industry galas to take place since the coronavirus hit the country. In the opening session, Chinese biotech insiders pointed to a bumpy road ahead for Chinese companies in the post-COVID-19 era.

Optimistic Sorrento looking to have COVID-19 antibody ready by October

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – With some positive early data for an antibody to block the COVID-19 virus, San Diego-based Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is now looking to test a product in a few dozen intensive care patients by the end of July or early August and move into a much broader pool of patients by October.

Centrifugation can be child’s play with fidget spinners

Fidget spinners are handheld toys based on a roller bearing and three weighted lobes, which can spin freely, creating centrifugal force when activated manually. Generating centrifugal force with a fidget spinner takes neither electricity nor trained staff. And that has suggested to several researchers that such spinners, under the right circumstances, could be used for centrifugation under circumstances where reliably operating a centrifuge, for whatever reason, is a challenge.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Aerpio, Aikido, Akcea, Anergis, Apellis, Arcus, Arena, Argenx, Arranta, Ashvattha, Astrazeneca, Atriva, Basilea, Biocryst, Bird Rock, Cabaletta, Calcimedica, Cardiff, Cerecor, Chimeron, CNS, Cordenpharma, Daiichi Sankyo, Denali, Enlivex, E-therapeutics, Genentech, Genprex, Geron, GNS, Hemaflo, I-Mab, Immodulon, Ionis, Iovance, Kiadis, Macrogenics, Mersana, Microbion, Moderna, Moleculin, Mymetics, Neurotrope, Oncimmune, Oncopeptides, Oxford Biomedica, Phasebio, Protalix, Puretech, Reflexion, Restorbio, Roche, SAB, Seelos, Shanghai Cell Therapy, Stallergenes Greer, Synairgen, Syneos, Tavros, Tetraphase, Theraly Fibrosis, Toshiba, TSRL, Viela, Windmil, Xbrane, Zai, Zentalis