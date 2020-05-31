BioWorld - Sunday, May 31, 2020

Imminent Ebola vaccine approval in Europe a historic first for J&J’s Advac platform

May 29, 2020
By Cormac Sheridan
DUBLIN – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech arm is on the brink of a historic first vaccine approval, having secured a positive vote May 29 from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for its prime-boost Ebola virus vaccine combo, Zabdeno (Ad26.Zebov) plus MVABEA (MVA-BN-Filo).
