Imminent Ebola vaccine approval in Europe a historic first for J&J’s Advac platform

DUBLIN – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech arm is on the brink of a historic first vaccine approval, having secured a positive vote May 29 from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for its prime-boost Ebola virus vaccine combo, Zabdeno (Ad26.Zebov) plus MVABEA (MVA-BN-Filo).