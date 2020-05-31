BioWorld - Sunday, May 31, 2020

Pivotal schizophrenia trial bust sends Minerva shares tumbling

May 29, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
A phase III test of roluperidone, a drug developed by Minerva Neurosciences Inc. with a goal of treating negative symptoms in schizophrenia, found that the experimental medicine failed to deliver statistically significant differences vs. placebo in improving both the trial's primary endpoint, a common measure of symptom severity, and its secondary endpoint, a score measuring social function.
BioWorld Clinical Neurology/Psychiatric

