NTAP eligibility for Sentinel, Aquabeam devices set to expire for Medicare NTAP program

The Medicare inpatient draft is always an event due to its impact on medical technology. Now, several products soon may see their new technology add-on payments (NTAP) expire because of eligibility. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said both Claret Medical Inc.’s Sentinel embolic protection device and Procept Biorobotics Corp.’s Aquabeam device have used up their NTAP eligibility, and hospitals may see lower rates for using those devices starting Oct. 1