Inivata reveals collaboration, investment from Neogenomics

LONDON – Neogenomics Laboratories Inc. is to make a $25 million equity investment in Inivata Ltd. and has taken an option to acquire all of the company as part of a U.S. commercialization agreement with the U.K. liquid biopsy specialist. Under the deal, Neogenomics will take over sales, marketing and billing for Inivata’s Invisionfirst circulating tumor DNA lung cancer test, which is intended to replace tissue biopsies.