BioWorld MedTech’s Neurology Extra for May 29, 2020

Keeping you up to date on recent developments in neurology, including: Vagus nerve research improves stimulation for chronic pain; Restoring nerve-muscle communication in ALS; Biomarkers may help us understand recovery time after concussion; Study: MS risk 29% higher for people living in urban areas.