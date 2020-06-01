All-online ASCO draws satisfying numbers; more to come in August

Despite COVID-19, the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) was deemed a “resounding success” by outgoing President Howard Burris. Exact numbers won’t be available until later, but the virtually held ASCO drew about 40,000 registrants, in the same ballpark as previous years. The educational component of the meeting, also virtual, was moved to the first weekend in August. Burris passes the presidential baton this month to Lori Pierce.

Lilly starts COVID-19 antibody trial, expanding on earlier efforts

Eli Lilly and Co. said Monday the first patients have been dosed in a phase I test of LY-CoV555, a potential antibody treatment for COVID-19, with results expected by June 30. Should it prove safe, the candidate, the first to emerge from Lilly's collaboration with Abcellera Biologics Inc., would move into a phase II study assessing its efficacy in vulnerable populations. The news follows Lilly's May 4 announcement of efforts to co-develop antibodies for the prevention and treatment of the infection with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Ltd. and testing of one of its already-marketed products, Olumiant (baricitinib), as part of the NIH-led adaptive COVID-19 treatment trial. Lilly shares (NYSE:LLY) moved little by midday, remaining close to their previous close of $152.95.

Iterum’s phase III failure in UTI may end the company

The phase III trial of sulopenem from Iterum Therapeutics plc, of Dublin and Chicago, for treating complicated urinary tract infection failed to achieve statistical noninferiority relative to ertapenem. The primary endpoint was overall clinical and microbiologic response on day 21 in the micro-modified intent-to-treat population as evaluated using a 10% noninferiority margin. Management said it is considering alternatives that include selling the company, merging it with another, dissolving or liquidating assets or filing for bankruptcy. The company stock (NASDAQ:ITRM) was being punished for the failure, with shares plummeting 52% at midday.

Biopharma stocks continue their upward swing in May

Blue chip public biopharmaceutical companies continued their positive trajectory in May, with the BioWorld Biopharmaceutical index recording a 8% jump in valuation and contributing to its year-to-date performance of approximately 17%. Expectations that the sector will provide a therapeutic solution, or solutions, to the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly been the catalyst for growth during the past two months.

Enmore Bio Conference: China’s pharma market to see slower growth, but increasing innovation

SUZHOU, China – After growing rapidly in recent years, China’s pharma market will begin to see that growth slow, but market watchers said it is not necessarily all bad news. According to data from Frost & Sullivan, China’s pharma market is expected to reach ¥2.13 trillion (US$300 billion) by 2023, up 6.8% from ¥1.53 trillion in 2018. In comparison, the market grew 8.1% between 2014 and 2018. That growth is “expected to slow because a lot of generics will be squeezed out of the market to make room for innovative drugs,” said Fred Mao, partner at Frost & Sullivan Greater China, who predicts that in the next five years, innovative drugs will outgrow generics in China.

FDA’s Hahn emphasizes regulatory flexibility, but FDA not ‘walking away’ from RCTs

FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn spoke briefly on a June 1 press briefing about the agency’s actions in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, reiterating at one point that Janet Woodcock has temporarily stepped away from the directorship of the agency’s drug center to work on vaccines for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Hahn went to some lengths to explain the reasoning behind its moves to streamline the various premarket review mechanisms to address the pandemic, but vowed “that does not mean the agency is walking away from” randomized, controlled clinical trials as the premarket evidentiary standard.

ASCO20: Allogene CAR T ‘shelf life’ mulled as early phase I results rival autologous

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. investors will have to wait for an update in the second half of this year – probably at December’s American Society of Hematology meeting in San Diego – to find out more about whether off-the-shelf ALLO-501 can durably stand up to autologous CAR T-cell therapies, but early data disclosed at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting is creating buzz in the meantime.

ASCO20: Adaptimmune updates work at T-cell frontier; SPEAR in high gear, ASCO hears

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) rocketed to $11.07 Friday, up $127% or $6.21, on updated data rolled out at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting, held virtually this year. During an oral presentation, David Hong, of the MD Anderson Cancer Center, reported positive durability and efficacy findings in synovial sarcoma from the ADP-A2M4 phase I trial. Based on those data, Oxfordshire, U.K.-based Adaptimmune said the phase II SPEARHEAD-1 experiment in advanced synovial sarcoma or myxoid/round cell liposarcoma can back registration for the drug. The data also led to removal of the futility analysis from SPEARHEAD-1, with researchers dropping the sample size from 60 to 45 patients.

ASCO20: Enhertu improves overall survival in metastatic gastric cancer

The juggernaut that is Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.’s Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) continued to roll into the weekend’s American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) virtual meeting, bringing momentum from its December FDA approval for HER2-positive breast cancer, along with fresh data from three new studies in other indications.

ASCO20: Exelixis reports improved response rates in solid tumor study

In data taken from three expansion cohorts of Exelixis’ phase Ib study of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, a 27% objective response rate was seen in those with immune checkpoint inhibitor-pretreated non-small-cell lung cancer.

