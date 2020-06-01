Deeply unSURE: Iterum’s phase III failure in UTI may end the company

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Two phase III stumbles of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s sulopenem have cast the company’s future in doubt. The latest problem is the failure of the penem anti-infective compound, with oral and I.V. formulations, failing to achieve statistical noninferiority relative to ertapenem in treating complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI).