Deeply unSURE: Iterum’s phase III failure in UTI may end the company

June 1, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
Two phase III stumbles of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s sulopenem have cast the company’s future in doubt. The latest problem is the failure of the penem anti-infective compound, with oral and I.V. formulations, failing to achieve statistical noninferiority relative to ertapenem in treating complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI).
