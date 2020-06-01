BioWorld - Monday, June 1, 2020

Researchers combine bioelectronic implants, engineered beta cells to express insulin in mice

June 1, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
Investigators are working to develop electrogenetic devices that use remote-controlled electrical stimulation to elicit specific behaviors in engineered cells. They are following in the footsteps of optogenetics, which use specific wavelengths of light to control cell function remotely. A new study published in Science used such a device paired with encapsulated, engineered human pancreatic beta cells to express enough insulin to restore normal glycemic levels in mice models of diabetes.
