BioWorld - Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home
» Australia’s Prescient Therapeutics develops next-gen CAR T therapies with UPenn universal immune receptor
Australia’s Prescient Therapeutics develops next-gen CAR T therapies with UPenn universal immune receptor
June 2, 2020
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Prescient Therapeutics Pty Ltd. is poised to develop next-generation CAR T therapies after signing a deal with the University of Pennsylvania for a universal immune receptor technology platform.
Australia
Cancer
BioWorld Asia
CAR T
Deals and M&A
License
