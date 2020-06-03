BioWorld - Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Australia’s Prescient Therapeutics develops next-gen CAR T therapies with UPenn universal immune receptor

June 2, 2020
By Tamra Sami
Prescient Therapeutics Pty Ltd. is poised to develop next-generation CAR T therapies after signing a deal with the University of Pennsylvania for a universal immune receptor technology platform.
