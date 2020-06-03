All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BioWorld - Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home
» Qurient to start phase I trials for triple kinase inhibitor Q-702
Qurient to start phase I trials for triple kinase inhibitor Q-702
June 2, 2020
By
Gina Lee
No Comments
HONG KONG – South Korea’s Qurient Co. Ltd., located in Gyeonggi-do, is preparing to send its novel drug, Q-702, into the clinic after receiving clearance from the U.S. FDA.
BioWorld Asia
Cancer
Clinical
