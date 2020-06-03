BioWorld - Wednesday, June 3, 2020

ASCO20: Enhertu improves overall survival in metastatic gastric cancer

June 2, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
The juggernaut that is Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.’s Enhertu continued to roll into this weekend’s American Society of Clinical Oncology virtual meeting, bringing momentum from its December FDA approval for HER2-positive breast cancer, along with fresh data from three new studies in other indications.
