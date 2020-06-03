BioWorld - Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Centrifugation can be child’s play with fidget spinners

June 2, 2020
By John Fox
No Comments
Fidget spinners are hand-held toys based on a roller bearing and three weighted lobes, which can spin freely, creating centrifugal force when activated manually.
Diagnostics BioWorld Asia Medical devices Science Point-of-care Genitourinary/Sexual Function

Already a subscriber? Sign in 