BioWorld - Wednesday, June 3, 2020

A mighty wind: Chinook, Aduro to merge, with focus on kidney disease

June 2, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Aduro Biotech Inc. and privately held Chinook Therapeutics Inc., will merge to focus mainly on kidney diseases. Two complementary drugs are involved in the deal.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Merger Genitourinary/Sexual Function

Already a subscriber? Sign in 