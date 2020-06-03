All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BioWorld - Wednesday, June 3, 2020
A mighty wind: Chinook, Aduro to merge, with focus on kidney disease
June 2, 2020
By
Lee Landenberger
Aduro Biotech Inc. and privately held Chinook Therapeutics Inc., will merge to focus mainly on kidney diseases. Two complementary drugs are involved in the deal.
BioWorld
Deals and M&A
Merger
Genitourinary/Sexual Function
