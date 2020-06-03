Launchpad Medical nabs $1.8M grant for pivotal animal study of dental bone graft solution

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Lowell, Mass.-based startup Launchpad Medical LLC has picked up an additional $1.8 million grant from the Michigan-Pittsburgh-Wyss Regenerative Medicine Resource Center to advance the development of its bone graft solution. The company plans to use the funds to conduct a pivotal animal study of the injectable biomaterial, which will pave the way for a U.S. FDA-approved clinical trial.