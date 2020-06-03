Launchpad Medical nabs $1.8M grant for pivotal animal study of dental bone graft solution

Lowell, Mass.-based startup Launchpad Medical LLC has picked up an additional $1.8 million grant from the Michigan-Pittsburgh-Wyss Regenerative Medicine Resource Center to advance the development of its bone graft solution. The company plans to use the funds to conduct a pivotal animal study of the injectable biomaterial, which will pave the way for a U.S. FDA-approved clinical trial.