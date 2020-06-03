Earlier TAVR may be better for asymptomatic stenosis in presence of left ventricular hypertrophy

Medical science continues to define the relative risks of progressively smaller patient subsets across the disease spectrum, but this is particularly true of late in connection with aortic stenosis (AS). A new article in a medical journal makes the case that the presence of left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH) should not dissuade the clinician from recommending transcatheter aortic valve replacement for asymptomatic aortic stenosis because for some of these patients, outcomes actually improve with earlier TAVR implant.