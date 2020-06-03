PMI receives $7.44M to fund project to cut down on repeat cancer surgeries

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
TORONTO – Seven years after setting up shop in downtown Toronto, high resolution, surgical imaging med-tech company Perimeter Medical Imaging Inc. (PMI) is still wrestling with a statistical heartbreaker: 1 in 4 patients told to return for a second surgery to remove cancerous breast tissue after the first surgery failed to get it all. Now PMI has said it can cut that number down dramatically thanks to a $7.44 million investment from the Austin, Texas-based Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) to identify wayward breast cancer cells using artificial intelligence technology.