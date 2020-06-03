PMI receives $7.44M to fund project to cut down on repeat cancer surgeries

TORONTO – Seven years after setting up shop in downtown Toronto, high resolution, surgical imaging med-tech company Perimeter Medical Imaging Inc. (PMI) is still wrestling with a statistical heartbreaker: 1 in 4 patients told to return for a second surgery to remove cancerous breast tissue after the first surgery failed to get it all. Now PMI has said it can cut that number down dramatically thanks to a $7.44 million investment from the Austin, Texas-based Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) to identify wayward breast cancer cells using artificial intelligence technology.