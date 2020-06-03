Data questions arise for two major COVID-19 studies

Two major papers on repurposed drugs for COVID-19 face intense skepticism from the research community, prompting the editorial boards of the New England Journal of Medicine and The Lancet to publish Expressions of Concern on the validity of the underlying data. Such expressions are often the first step toward an outright retraction. There is comfort to the fact that the scientific method is doing what it is meant to do – self-correcting. And in a pandemic, speed is of the essence. The World Health Organization’s daily situation report for June 2 reported more than 4,000 deaths in the preceding 24 hours, and roughly 376,000 deaths total. But the cases are disturbing because in their rush to publication, the journals violated standards that make scientific self-correction possible in the first place.

Prilenia raises $62.5M to fund new trials in HD, ALS

Prilenia Therapeutics BV, a private company developing an experimental therapy for Huntington's disease (HD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has raised $62.5 million in a series A financing round to support new trials in the indications. Acquired from CEO Michael Hayden's former employer, Teva Pharmaceutical International GmbH, the drug is a sigma 1 receptor agonist called pridopidine. It has shown mixed results in earlier HD studies, though it hasn't previously been tested in ALS. Forbion Capital Partners led the round. New investors included Morningside Venture Investments and Sectoral Asset Management. Existing investors Talisman Capital Partners and Genworks 2 also participated.

Novartis delay turns attention to prospects in MS space; Immunic ‘fast follower’

With Novartis AG’s disclosure that the FDA has put off action until September on the sBLA for multiple sclerosis (MS) prospect Arzerra (ofatumumab, OMB-157), eyes are turning to other would-be therapies, such as Immunic Inc’s phase II-stage IMU-838, a dihydro-orotate dehydrogenase inhibitor. That’s the same mechanism of action as Aubagio (teriflunomide, Sanofi SA), cleared for relapsing MS in September 2012. Arzerra was first approved for chronic lymphocytic leukemia in October 2009. Also strongly in play for MS is Ocrevus (ocrelizumab, Roche Holding AG), an anti-CD20 therapy like Arzerra, given the go-ahead in March 2017. Immunic’s IMU-838 is in phase II trials not only for relapsing/remitting MS but also inflammatory bowel disease and primary sclerosing cholangitis. Germany’s regulatory authority has cleared it for a phase II experiment against COVID-19, too. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju called Immunic a “fast follower,” adding that IMU-838 could have “best-in-class” characteristics in MS.

Replimune’s new melanoma data prompts a shift to NSCLC

New interim phase II data from Replimune Group Inc., of Woburn, Mass., show RP-1 and Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co.) produced multiple complete responses and a high rate of deep responses in anti-PD-1/anti-CTLA refractory melanoma. The findings prompted the company to say it will commence clinical development for treating anti-PD-1 refractory non-small-cell lung cancer. The data come from a phase I/II study of RP-1 in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma. The news failed to move the company stock (NASDAQ:REPL) much, dropping about a percentage point at midday Wednesday.

How secure is the U.S. drug supply chain? Lawmakers want to know

Security and safety, like beauty, are in the eye of the beholder, especially in the time of a politicized pandemic. “The U.S. drug supply chain is safe, and the supply chain is secure,” Judith McMeekin, associate commissioner for regulatory affairs at the FDA, testified before the Senate Finance Committee yesterday. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) immediately responded, “Did you say our supply chain is secure?” He pointed out that most of the active pharmaceutical ingredients needed to make the drugs used in the U.S. are produced overseas, with many of them coming from China. Just as China hoarded personal protection equipment, it could hoard those critical drug supplies, he said, adding, “Am I wrong?”

Junshi Biosciences strikes deals with Merck, Lilly

HONG KONG – China’s Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. has struck a deal with Merck KGaA for a clinical trial program in China to investigate the efficacy and safety of Junshi’s anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, Tuoyi (toripalimab) in combination with Merck’s Erbitux (cetuximab) as a treatment for recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck (SCCHN). Meanwhile, it is making significant progression in its development of neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Junshi and its partner, Eli Lilly and Co., have isolated two specific human monoclonal antibodies (CA1 and CB6) from a recovered COVID-19 patient.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Affiris, Alivamab, Allakos, Amryt, Apeiron, Aprea, Avectas, Beigene, Beyondspring, Bristol Myers Squibb, CB, Celmatix, Complexa, Ervaxx, Evofem, FSD, Genmab, Horizon, Hyloris, Innocan, Innovent, Intellia, Iovance, Isofol, Janssen, Kaleido, Katana, Kymab, Kymera, Lilly, Lupin, Marinus, Mersana, Novavax, Novellus, Octapharma, Outlook, Pierre Fabre, Plexxikon, Pliant, Pluristem, Replimune, Re-Vana, Shorla, Specialised, Spring Bank, Swixx, Tae, Tanabe, Tenax, Tetra, Treadwell, Trevena