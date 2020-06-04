BioWorld - Thursday, June 4, 2020

How secure is the U.S. drug supply chain?

June 3, 2020
By Mari Serebrov
Security and safety, like beauty, are in the eye of the beholder, especially in the time of a politicized pandemic. “The U.S. drug supply chain is safe, and the supply chain is secure,” Judith McMeekin, associate commissioner for regulatory affairs at the FDA, testified before the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday.
