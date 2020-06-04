DHODH enzyme makes catalyst grist for Immunic, others in MS-plus

Novartis AG didn’t say why the FDA has put off action until September – a delay of three months – on the sBLA for multiple sclerosis (MS) prospect Arzerra (ofatumumab, OMB-157), first cleared in October 2009 for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, but the holdup brought renewed attention to the bustling space, and Immunic Inc. – which held its R&D Day on May 27 – is coming on strong.