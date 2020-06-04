DHODH enzyme makes catalyst grist for Immunic, others in MS-plus

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Novartis AG didn’t say why the FDA has put off action until September – a delay of three months – on the sBLA for multiple sclerosis (MS) prospect Arzerra (ofatumumab, OMB-157), first cleared in October 2009 for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, but the holdup brought renewed attention to the bustling space, and Immunic Inc. – which held its R&D Day on May 27 – is coming on strong.