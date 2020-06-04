Prilenia raises $62.5M to fund new trials in HD, ALS

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Prilenia Therapeutics BV, a private company developing an experimental therapy for Huntington's disease (HD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), has raised $62.5 million in a series A financing round to support new trials in the indications, both of which are expected to yield top-line data by the end of 2022, CEO Michael Hayden told BioWorld.