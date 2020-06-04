BioWorld - Thursday, June 4, 2020

Prilenia raises $62.5M to fund new trials in HD, ALS

June 3, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Prilenia Therapeutics BV, a private company developing an experimental therapy for Huntington's disease (HD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), has raised $62.5 million in a series A financing round to support new trials in the indications, both of which are expected to yield top-line data by the end of 2022, CEO Michael Hayden told BioWorld.
