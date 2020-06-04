Lumendi sees first incisionless appendectomy using its double-balloon EIP

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Westport, Conn.-based Lumendi LLC revealed that the first endoscopic appendectomy has taken place using its Dilumen Endolumenal Interventional Platform (EIP). The procedure represents a change from traditional appendectomies, which are performed through open or laparoscopic surgery, requiring an incision of the abdominal wall.