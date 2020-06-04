BioWorld - Thursday, June 4, 2020

Lumendi sees first incisionless appendectomy using its double-balloon EIP

June 3, 2020
By Liz Hollis
Westport, Conn.-based Lumendi LLC revealed that the first endoscopic appendectomy has taken place using its Dilumen Endolumenal Interventional Platform (EIP). The procedure represents a change from traditional appendectomies, which are performed through open or laparoscopic surgery, requiring an incision of the abdominal wall.
