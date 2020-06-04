Replimune’s new melanoma data prompt a shift to NSCLC

New interim phase II data from Replimune Group Inc., of Woburn, Mass., show RP-1 and Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co.) produced multiple complete responses and a high rate of deep responses in anti-PD-1/anti-CTLA-refractory melanoma. The company said the new data support its plans to studying the combination for treating melanoma and for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), which the phase I/II trial is investigating.