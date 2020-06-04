Replimune’s new melanoma data prompt a shift to NSCLC

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
New interim phase II data from Replimune Group Inc., of Woburn, Mass., show RP-1 and Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co.) produced multiple complete responses and a high rate of deep responses in anti-PD-1/anti-CTLA-refractory melanoma. The company said the new data support its plans to studying the combination for treating melanoma and for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), which the phase I/II trial is investigating.