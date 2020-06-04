BioWorld - Thursday, June 4, 2020

BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for June 3, 2020

June 3, 2020
By Holland Johnson
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: IMPACT study shows 25% reduction in health care costs associated with earlier prosthetic care; Human growth hormone treatment after ACL injury may prevent loss of muscle strength; Osteoporosis treatment may also protect against pneumonia.
