BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for June 3, 2020

Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: IMPACT study shows 25% reduction in health care costs associated with earlier prosthetic care; Human growth hormone treatment after ACL injury may prevent loss of muscle strength; Osteoporosis treatment may also protect against pneumonia.