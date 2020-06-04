Beigene’s FDA-cleared BTK inhibitor Brukinsa approved in China

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Chinese biotech firm Beigene Ltd. said its second-generation BTK inhibitor, Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), has won approval in China for two indications, entering a market dominated by Imbruvica (ibrutinib, Johnson & Johnson/Abbvie Inc.). The NDA approval came eight months after Brukinsa’s clearance in the U.S.