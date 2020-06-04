BioWorld - Thursday, June 4, 2020

Beigene’s FDA-cleared BTK inhibitor Brukinsa approved in China

June 4, 2020
By Elise Mak
Chinese biotech firm Beigene Ltd. said its second-generation BTK inhibitor, Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), has won approval in China for two indications, entering a market dominated by Imbruvica (ibrutinib, Johnson & Johnson/Abbvie Inc.). The NDA approval came eight months after Brukinsa’s clearance in the U.S.
