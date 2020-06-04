Astrazeneca taps Accent in new RNA-focused cancer drug deal

Accent Therapeutics Inc. will receive $55 million up front and as much as $1.1 billion in milestones as part of a substantial new deal with Astrazeneca plc, which committed to exploring what Astrazeneca’s oncology chief, José Baselga, called the "compelling" field of targeting RNA-modifying proteins (RMPs) for the treatment of cancer. Under the terms, Accent will be responsible for R&D for a nominated preclinical program, carrying it through to the end of phase I trials. Afterward, Astrazeneca will lead development and commercialization activities, with Accent having the option to jointly develop and commercialize the chosen candidate with Astrazeneca in the U.S. In the event it does so, the partners would spilt profits and losses in the U.S.

Athira brings in an $85M series B to treat Alzheimer’s

Athira Pharma Inc., of Seattle, closed on an $85 million series B financing designed to advance its small-molecule NDX-1017 into a phase II/III trial for treating Alzheimer’s disease. The company said its preclinical data show the lead candidate produced a rapid and statistically significant improvement in a measure of cognitive process. The financing was led by Perceptive Advisors new investors RTW Investments, Viking Global Investors, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, Franklin Templeton, Rock Springs Capital, Lifesci Venture Partners, Surveyor Capital, Highside Capital Management, Logos Capital, funds managed by Janus Henderson Investors, Sofinnova Investments, Avidity Partners and existing investors including Rick and Suzanne Kayne and Sahsen Ventures.

Dimerix’s lead candidate to enter global REMAP-CAP trial to treat COVID-19 ARDS

PERTH, Australia – Melbourne, Australia-based Dimerix Ltd. saw its shares gain 66% on the news that its lead candidate, DMX-200, has been chosen to enter the global REMAP-CAP platform trial as a potential treatment for COVID‑19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The Randomized, Embedded, Multifactorial Adaptive Platform trial for Community-Acquired Pneumonia (REMAP-CAP) program – as well as companion platform REMAP-COVID – is an international adaptive platform trial run by a network of leading experts, institutions and research groups collaborating to answer crucial questions during a declared pandemic. DMX-200, which is currently being studied in chronic kidney disease, reduces inflammation damage that promotes the progression of chronic kidney disease.

Beigene’s FDA-cleared BTK inhibitor Brukinsa approved in China

BEIJING – Chinese biotech firm Beigene Ltd. said its second-generation BTK inhibitor, Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), has won approval in China for two indications, entering a market dominated by Imbruvica (ibrutinib, Johnson & Johnson/Abbvie Inc.). The NDA approval came eight months after Brukinsa’s clearance in the U.S. The NMPA approved Brukinsa for treating adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior therapy and adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma who have received at least one prior therapy. The drug was granted priority review prior to receiving marketing approval.

Supply shortages continue to threaten pandemic response

Logistics and supplies are not the sexy part of drug and device development, but they’re what makes using a diagnostic, therapy or vaccine possible. During a massive disaster or a pandemic, securing the necessary manufacturing capacity, needles, syringes, vials, properly labeled stoppers, reagents and other supplies is as critical as the development of the product itself. Some experts have been warning about these needs since COVID-19 first began spreading outside of China. Now members of Congress are sounding the alarm. Echoing concerns raised in a recent whistleblower complaint, 25 U.S. lawmakers, from both parties, wrote to House leaders Wednesday urging them to address the shortage of syringes, needles and other materials that will be needed to effectively deploy a coronavirus vaccine.

