Wearable patch flow sensor for hydrocephalus shunt secures FDA breakthrough designation

June 4, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
Hydrocephalus involves the buildup of excess fluid in the brain. It affects more than 1 million people in the U.S. – most of them children – and can result in brain damage and related neurological impairments. Shunt implants are the standard treatment to drain that fluid, but more than half of them fail within the first couple of years of placement.
