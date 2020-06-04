BioWorld - Thursday, June 4, 2020

Update to ISO 14155 delayed, alignment with EU MDR remains uncertain

June 4, 2020
By Mark McCarty
The implementation date for the EU’s new med-tech regulatory framework has been pushed back a year, giving device makers much-needed breathing room for compliance work. At the same time, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has not fulfilled the planned May update of its device clinical investigations standard, ISO 14155.
