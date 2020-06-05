Base Genomics raise $11M for new DNA methylation liquid biopsy detection tech

LONDON – Base Genomics Ltd. has raised $11 million in an oversubscribed seed round to commercialize a new liquid biopsy technology for detecting DNA methylation, invented at the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research at Oxford University.

Tel Aviv-based Alpha Tau Medical raised $26 million in a series B financing. The round was led by previous investors, Savit Capital, Medison Ventures, and Ourcrowd, as well as new private and family office investors hailing from North America and Israel. The new funds will be used to continue trials of the company's Alpha DaRT alpha-radiation cancer therapy for solid tumors and expand manufacturing facilities.

COVID-19 has caused many meetings to go virtual, but that has not stopped companies from disclosing compelling data on their offerings. For example, Caredx Inc., which is aiming to transplant patient outcomes, saw the presentation of a host of data at American Transplant Congress annual meeting. “I think in the field of transplantation we’re actually in a sea-change moment, something that we had in oncology five to 10 years ago, where sequencing-based information is” pretty common, Peter Maag, CEO and chair at Caredx, told BioWorld. To that end, the company is seeing contributions from biomarkers and genomic information in transplant care. “It’s actually pretty cool.”

The FDA’s Accreditation Scheme for Conformity Assessment program seems to promise a much less burdensome approach to device performance testing, but several stakeholders have made the case that as written, the draft guidance for the ASCA pilot does little more than create another layer of review of device testing, thus defeating the point of making more extensive use of testing labs.

HONG KONG – Israel-based Vayyar Imaging Ltd. and Hong Kong-based Meditemi Co. Ltd. have teamed up to create a more intelligent care robot that provides a range of remote monitoring capabilities, including early detection of COVID-19 symptoms. The Meditemi robot will be outfitted with Vayyar’s 4D intelligent RF sensors, which act as hands-off identifiers of indicators of COVID-19 symptoms. When a person comes near the robot or stands within a meter of it, the robot performs a quick, remote scan to analyze their heart rate, respiratory rate and temperature.

