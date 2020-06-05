Gavi sets up advance market commitment program for COVID-19 vaccines

LONDON - The foundation stone of a system to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines was put in place by the global vaccines summit on June 4, with 12 donors pledging $567 million in seed money for an advance market commitment (AMC) program. The AMC, being set up by Gavi, the vaccines alliance, will assist in the distribution of any approved COVID-19 vaccines in low- and middle-income countries. Gavi has set an initial target of raising $2 billion for the program, which it says will provide sufficient funding for at-risk health care workers and vulnerable individuals to be vaccinated, and also will enable it to build an emergency stockpile.

Study shows no clinical benefit with hydroxychloroquine in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

LONDON – After all the controversy and a huge dose of hype, there is no clinical benefit from the use of hydroxychloroquine in patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, according to headline data from a large randomized trial of potential drugs for the infection currently running in the U.K.

Asia-focused Everest Medicines closes $310M series C financing round

BEIJING – Three-year-old Asia-focused startup Everest Medicines Ltd. closed one of the biggest financing rounds in China’s health care market this year, adding $310 million to its war chest. The firm is aiming to advance its late-stage assets in-licensed from global partners to the China market soon. The company said the $310 million series C round included a $260 million Series C-2 led by Janchor Partners and a $50 million Series C-1 joined by Jiashan SDIC. Everest recently unveiled a strategic partnership with Jiashan SDIC and Jiashan National Economic and Technological Development Zone in March, where it is setting up its GMP/GSP facilities.

Legend leads active day for Nasdaq biopharma IPOs

American depositary shares in CAR T-focused Legend Biotech Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGN), offered in a red hot IPO at $23 each, took off Friday, rising 53% by midday. First filed in May with plans to raise $100 million, the U.S.-China company instead raised $423.8 million to fund the development, manufacture and potential launch of its Janssen Biotech Inc.-partnered BCMA-targeting CAR T candidate, LCAR-B38M. A $154 million IPO by cellular trafficking specialist Applied Molecular Transport Inc. fared similarly well, with shares (NASDAQ:AMTI) climbing 51.6% to $21.23 following their debut at $14 each. Calliditas Therapeutics AB also raised new funds, with an initial offering of its ADSs raising $90 million between a U.S. offering and a European private placement. Its U.S.-listed shares (NASDAQ:CALT) gained about 50 cents from an initial price of $19.50 each.

FDA approves Merck’s Recarbrio for treating ventilator- and hospital-associated pneumonia

The FDA has approved Recarbrio (imipenem-cilastatin and relebactam), from Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., to treat adults with hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP). The approval was based on results from the randomized phase III Restore-Imi 2 trial showing Recarbrio demonstrated noninferiority vs. piperacillin/tazobactam in primary and key secondary endpoints of 28-day all-cause mortality and clinical response, respectively. Sixteen percent of patients receiving Recarbrio and 21% receiving piperacillin/tazobactam died through day 28 of the study. Recarbrio’s sNDA for treating infections caused by susceptible gram-negative microorganisms was granted priority review in February.

Sleep deprivation kills through punch to the gut

Sleep is about as universal as it is mysterious. Animal studies as well as anecdotal human evidence indicate that sleep is necessary for survival. But no one knows why. Now, researchers have reported the surprising conclusion that it is the accumulation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the gut that ultimately kills sleep-deprived animals.

Chi-Med and Beigene partner up to test candidates in combination therapy

HONG KONG – Two Chinese biotech companies, Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. (Chi-Med) and Beigene Ltd., are teaming up to evaluate their therapies as combination treatments for several cancers and in different key markets. The companies plan to look at how Chi-Med's drug candidates, surufatinib and fruquintinib, might work with Beigene's anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, for the treatment of a number of indications. Under the terms of the deal, Hong Kong-based Chi-Med and Beijing-based Beigene will also provide mutual drug supply and other support through the process. The companies are already preparing IND filings in the U.S., EU, Australia and China.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Abbvie, Adamas, Aeterna Zentaris, Aicuris, Arcturus, Atlas, Aurinia, Avenue, Avita Medical, Baylx, CSL, Engage, Genmab, Harbour, Healios, Kalytera, Liquidia, Lupin, Lysogene, Macrogenics, Magenta, Menlo, Merck, Moleculin, Mylan, Nektar, Novartis, Novavax, Oncolys, PDS, Pharmaessentia, Pharmaust, Polyneuron, Ryvu, Sosei Heptares, Tetra, Tvax, UCB, United