BioWorld - Friday, June 5, 2020

Caredx sees 10 abstracts accepted for presentation at the American Transplant Congress

June 5, 2020
By Liz Hollis
No Comments
COVID-19 has caused many meetings to go virtual, but that has not stopped companies from disclosing compelling data on their offerings. For example, Brisbane, Calif.-based Caredx Inc., which is aiming to transplant patient outcomes, saw the presentation of a host of data at the recent American Transplant Congress annual meeting.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Nephrology

Already a subscriber? Sign in 