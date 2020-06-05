Caredx sees 10 abstracts accepted for presentation at the American Transplant Congress

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
COVID-19 has caused many meetings to go virtual, but that has not stopped companies from disclosing compelling data on their offerings. For example, Brisbane, Calif.-based Caredx Inc., which is aiming to transplant patient outcomes, saw the presentation of a host of data at the recent American Transplant Congress annual meeting.