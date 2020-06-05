Industry concerned ASCA pilot incurs risk of redundant FDA review

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The U.S. FDA’s Accreditation Scheme for Conformity Assessment program (ASCA) seems to promise a much less burdensome approach to device performance testing, but several stakeholders have made the case that as written, the draft guidance for the ASCA pilot does little more than create another layer of review of device testing, thus defeating the point of making more extensive use of testing labs.