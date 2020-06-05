Industry concerned ASCA pilot incurs risk of redundant FDA review

The U.S. FDA’s Accreditation Scheme for Conformity Assessment program (ASCA) seems to promise a much less burdensome approach to device performance testing, but several stakeholders have made the case that as written, the draft guidance for the ASCA pilot does little more than create another layer of review of device testing, thus defeating the point of making more extensive use of testing labs.