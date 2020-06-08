BIO spotlights broad array of approaches to COVID-19

The biotech industry's rapid response to COVID-19, a pivot of global scope, has led to a broad array of new approaches to tackling the infection. On Monday, the first day of BIO's virtual version, the trade group gathered some of the effort's leading voices to take stock of how partnerships among industry, governments and NGOs are shaping up. "There is no amount of nation-first isolationism that can thwart a problem that's the entire human race's to solve," BIO Chairman Jeremy Levin said Monday. "Our role as an industry is to rise to the occasion."

BIO Digital Week: Conducting the business of biotech during a pandemic

When BIO 2019 closed its doors in Philadelphia last June, none of the delegates of the industry’s largest event would have predicted that the next meeting, scheduled for San Diego, would be canceled and the event would be transformed into a virtual version. In just a few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has decimated our normal way of life and, until effective therapeutics and vaccines become available, how we conduct the business of biotechnology will remain radically different. This will be one of the many themes explored during BIO Digital Week that kicks off today. BioWorld examines how the sector has performed over the past 12 months since the last event was held.

Setting the terms: Royalty Pharma goes for a $2B IPO

In a day of setting up IPOs for launch, the charge is being led by Royalty Pharma, a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and an industry funder, aiming at a $2 billion offering. New York-based Royalty is offering 60 million class A ordinary shares to be priced between $25 and $28 each to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RPRX. The range’s midpoint would put its fully diluted market value at $15.8 billion. Also setting terms are Avidity Biosciences Inc., of La Jolla, Calif., which is developing oligonucleotide therapies to treat muscle disease, by offering 11.5 million shares at $16 each to reach $184 million, Generation Bio Co., of Cambridge, Mass., offering 8.5 million shares at $18 each to reach about $153 million, and hearing loss biotech Akouos Inc., of Boston, which is planning a $100 million IPO. Pliant Therapeutics closed its IPO of 10.3 million shares June 5 at $16 each.

Lumasiran’s stop-‘GO’ mechanism delivers for patients with primary hyperoxaluria type 1

DUBLIN – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is on track to secure its third FDA approval in successive years, as its siRNA drug, lumasiran, hit all its marks in a phase III trial in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). The drug is already undergoing regulatory review and has a Dec. 3 PDUFA action date. It is undergoing accelerated assessment in Europe as well. PH1, an ultra-rare inherited condition, is caused by mutations in the AGXT gene, which encodes alanine-glyoxylate aminotransferase, a liver enzyme that ordinarily catalyzes the conversion of glyoxylate to glycine. In PH1, glyoxalate is instead converted by another enzyme, glycolate oxidase (GO), to oxalate. That accumulates in the form of calcium oxalate crystals in patients’ kidneys and leads to the frequent formation of kidney stones, deposition of calcium (nephrocalcinosis) in the renal tissue and eventually to end-stage renal disease. Lumasiran targets expression of the GO gene in order to reduce levels of oxalate.

CSL, University of Queensland partner with CEPI to bring COVID-19 vaccine to the clinic

PERTH, Australia – Aussie biotech CSL Ltd. and the University of Queensland (UQ) have entered a development agreement with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to accelerate development, manufacture and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Queensland. UQ announced in February that it was using its rapid response technology to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus that could be available in as little as six months. The “molecular clamp” technology provides stability to the viral proteins that are the primary target of the immune defense system. The technology was designed as a platform approach to generate vaccines against a range of human and animal viruses.

Three months after FDA’s ‘all-clear,’ NDMA recalls take down metformin

The nationwide recall of the fourth-most prescribed drug in the U.S. is expanding, with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Marksans Pharma Ltd. being the latest manufacturers to announce voluntary recalls of metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets due to the possibility of excessive levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The recall, which began May 29 with Apotex Inc.’s 500-mg extended-release tablets, comes six months after regulators in Singapore and Switzerland removed the diabetes drug from the market – and more than three months after the FDA sounded the all-clear when it released findings of its investigation showing no unacceptable levels of the probable carcinogen in 16 batches from seven companies. However, an independent testing of 38 batches from 22 companies raises questions about the thoroughness of the FDA’s sampling, as it found that 42% of the tested batches exceeded the agency’s acceptable daily intake limit for NDMA.

