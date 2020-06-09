Three months after FDA’s ‘all-clear,’ NDMA recalls taking down metformin ER

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The nationwide recall of the fourth-most prescribed drug in the U.S. is expanding, with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Marksans Pharma Ltd. being the latest manufacturers to announce voluntary recalls of metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets due to the possibility of excessive levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).