BioWorld - Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Asia-focused Everest Medicines closes $310M series C financing round

June 9, 2020
By Elise Mak
No Comments
BEIJING – Three-year-old Asia-focused startup Everest Medicines Ltd. closed one of the biggest financing rounds in China’s health care market this year, adding $310 million to its war chest. The firm is aiming to advance its late-stage assets in-licensed from global partners to the China market soon.
Asia-Pacific China Cancer BioWorld Asia Series C Financings Infection

Already a subscriber? Sign in 