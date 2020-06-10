BioWorld - Wednesday, June 10, 2020

BIO Digital: Industry looks for collaboration, recognition in COVID-19 efforts

June 9, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
The biotech industry's rapid response to COVID-19, a pivot of global scope, is driving a broad array of approaches to tackling the infection. On Monday, the first day of BIO's virtual convention, the trade group gathered some of the effort's leading voices to take stock of how those efforts are shaping up.
