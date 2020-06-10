BioWorld - Wednesday, June 10, 2020

CSL, University of Queensland partner with CEPI to bring COVID-19 vaccine to the clinic

June 9, 2020
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Aussie biotech CSL Ltd. and the University of Queensland (UQ) have entered a development agreement with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to accelerate development, manufacture and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Queensland.
