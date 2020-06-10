BioWorld - Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Johns Hopkins cryoablation study could boost procedure to first-line in early kidney cancer

June 9, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
A long-term clinical trial comparing minimally invasive cryoablation to surgery to treat early stage kidney cancer patients has found that the former offers comparable rates of survival and fewer complications. Johns Hopkins researchers published the 10-year survival data for 134 patients in the June 9, 2020, issue of Radiology.
