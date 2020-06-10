Johns Hopkins cryoablation study could boost procedure to first-line in early kidney cancer

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
A long-term clinical trial comparing minimally invasive cryoablation to surgery to treat early stage kidney cancer patients has found that the former offers comparable rates of survival and fewer complications. Johns Hopkins researchers published the 10-year survival data for 134 patients in the June 9, 2020, issue of Radiology.