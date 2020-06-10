BioWorld - Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Investment announcement brings funding for liver diagnostics tool to CA$8M

June 9, 2020
By David Godkin
TORONTO – Vancouver, B.C.-based Sonic Incytes Medical Corp. is giving MRI a run for its money assessing chronic liver disease following a successful, CA$3.5 (US$2.6 million) seed round. That brings total funding to CA$8 million (US$5.92 million) for a hand-held ultrasound device that quantifies liver disease using 3D tissue sampling and analysis in approximately five minutes in a doctor’s office.
