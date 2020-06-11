Opthea’s OPT-302 meets primary endpoints in phase IIa diabetic macular edema trial

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PERTH, Australia – Melbourne, Australia-based Opthea Ltd. announced positive top-line results of its phase IIa trial evaluating safety and efficacy of OPT-302 administered with Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.) in treatment-refractory patients with persistent diabetic macula edema (DME).