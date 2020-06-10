Genmab banks $750M up front in $3.9B oncology alliance with Abbvie

DUBLIN – Shares in Genmab A/S gained 5% in pre-market trading on Nasdaq on news of an oncology alliance with Abbvie Inc., in which it is banking $750 million up front and up to $3.15 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestones for up to seven next-generation antibody-based therapeutics. The deal represents a big step for Copenhagen, Denmark-based Genmab in its grand strategy of launching a proprietary product in the U.S. by 2025. It has always been open to achieving that ambition with a co-commercialization partner. The alliance with Abbvie, of North Chicago, now provides it with multiple shots on goal, while at the same time providing it with the resources and capabilities to realize it.

BIO Digital 2020: Public-private partnerships key to development of new Alzheimer’s disease therapies

Despite the massive investments that have been made in Alzheimer’s disease drug development over the last decade, there has been poor return, with the field suffering several late-stage clinical trial setbacks for disease-modifying drug candidates, causing a subsequent pullback in biotech company R&D spending. A BIO Digital panel addressed how public-private partnerships are helping to accelerate the development of novel innovations once again.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals lands an $85M series C

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., completed an $85 million series C so it could continue developing CMP-001, a differentiated Toll-like receptor 9 agonist, for treating anti-PD-1-refractory melanoma and to study additional indications that include front-line melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. CMP-001 is delivered as a biologic virus-like particle using a CpG-A oligonucleotide as a key component. The series C financing was led by Longitude Capital and Novo Holdings, with participation from existing investors Sofinnova Investments, Venbio Partners, F-Prime Capital and Decheng Capital. Checkmate brought in a $27 million series B in June 2017 and a $20 million series A in August 2015.

Opthea’s OPT-302 meets primary endpoints in phase IIa diabetic macular edema trial

PERTH, Australia – Melbourne-based Opthea Ltd. announced positive top-line results of its phase IIa trial evaluating safety and efficacy of OPT-302 administered with Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.) in treatment-refractory patients with persistent diabetic macula edema (DME). OPT-302 is a soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 (VEGFR-3) or “trap” molecule that blocks the activity of VEGF-C and VEGF-D, which causes blood vessels to grow and leak. The trial met the primary efficacy endpoint with 52.8% of patients achieving a gain of five or more letters in Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) at week 12. The co-primary endpoint of safety was also met, with 2-mg OPT-302 in combination with 2-mg Eylea being well-tolerated with a similar safety profile to the Eylea control group.

Canbridge moves to expand rare disease pipeline with UMass collaboration

BEIJING – Rare disease specialist Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Beijing, said it is collaborating with the Horae Gene Therapy Center at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Medical School to conduct gene therapy research with a focus on neuromuscular conditions. The move is expected to add new assets to the company’s portfolio. Canbridge is one of the few biotech companies in China that focus on rare diseases. CEO James Xue said the collaboration would help the company extend its rare disease pipeline by integrating next-generation technology.

Senator: Now’s the time to plan for next pandemic

Before the lessons of COVID-19 fade into yesterday’s news, Congress should start planning for the next pandemic, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) is advising. The senator issued a white paper Tuesday identifying areas that must be addressed – accelerating R&D for tests, treatments and vaccines; improving infectious disease surveillance; rebuilding stockpiles and improving the medical supply surge capacity and distribution; improving local and state public health capabilities; and improving coordination of federal agencies during a health emergency. “Even with an event as significant as COVID-19, memories fade and attention moves quickly to the next crisis,” Alexander said. “That makes it imperative that Congress act on needed changes this year in order to better prepare for the next pandemic.” But with lawmakers focused on the current pandemic amid an election season, his message may become just another news story to be forgotten tomorrow.

India posts draft rules for compassionate use of unapproved drugs

HONG KONG – India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has drafted rules for the manufacturing, import and the compassionate use of unapproved drugs in the treatment of patients. In a notification published in The Gazette of India on June 5, the MOFHW laid out the draft of certain rules to amend the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019. The draft would allow medical institutions and hospitals to use drugs undergoing phase III trials in India or in any other country “for treatment of patients suffering from life threatening disease or disease causing serious permanent disability or disease requiring therapy for unmet medical need.”

Astellas reports positive results for roxadustat Phase III study

HONG KONG – Astellas Pharma Inc. reported positive results from phase III of its DOLOMITES study comparing the efficacy and safety of roxadustat to that of darbepoetin alfa in treating anemia in nondialysis-dependent, stage 3 to 5 chronic kidney disease patients. The Japanese company said the study met both its primary and secondary endpoints as it presented the results at the 57th European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association Virtual Congress on June 8.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Abbvie, Adagene, Aileron, Alligator, Alphamab, Amyris, Antibe, Appili, Applied Molecular Transport, Aptevo, Ashvattha, Bacainn, Biocryst, Biondvax, Bryn, Can-Fite, Catalyst, Curadigm, Curis, Debiopharm, Delmar, Denali, Dermata, Devonian, Dyadic, E-therapeutics, F2G, Fulcrum, Immunic, Izana, Leaf, Legend, Lyvgen, Mateon, Melinta, Menarini, Merck, Midatech, Myr, Nantkwest, Neurotrope, Oncology Venture, Opthea, Panacea, Pfizer, Pharnext, Qualigen, Redhill, Refana, Rezolute, Stemline, Supernus, Tanabe, Tychan, Vedanta, Vertex, Zealand