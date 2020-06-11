BioWorld - Thursday, June 11, 2020

Canbridge moves to expand rare disease pipeline with UMass collaboration

June 10, 2020
By Elise Mak
BEIJING – Rare disease specialist Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Beijing, said it is collaborating with the Horae Gene Therapy Center at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Medical School to conduct gene therapy research with a focus on neuromuscular conditions. The move is expected to add new assets to the company’s portfolio.
