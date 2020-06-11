Canbridge moves to expand rare disease pipeline with UMass collaboration

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BEIJING – Rare disease specialist Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Beijing, said it is collaborating with the Horae Gene Therapy Center at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Medical School to conduct gene therapy research with a focus on neuromuscular conditions. The move is expected to add new assets to the company’s portfolio.