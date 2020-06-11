BioWorld - Thursday, June 11, 2020

Checkmate lands $85M series C to continue TLR9 wars

June 10, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., completed an $85 million series C to continue developing CMP-001, a differentiated Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, for treating anti-PD-1-refractory melanoma and to study additional indications that include front-line melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
