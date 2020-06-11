Novo buys privately held Corvidia for $2.1B

In a bid to expand its presence in the cardiometabolic disease space and strengthen its core business in diabetes and obesity, Novo Nordisk A/S is buying Corvidia Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass., for $2.1 billion, which includes a $725 million up-front payment. Corvidia’s lead candidate, ziltivekimab, a fully human monoclonal antibody directed against interleukin-6, is being developed to reduce risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in chronic kidney disease patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and inflammation. In 2015, Paris-based Sofinnova Partners was Corvidia’s lone seed financial investor and stayed the largest shareholder until engineering this sale from its portfolio.

Blackstone inks $350M royalty deal with Reata for bardoxolone in CKD

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. said funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences will lead a $350 million royalty and equity investment in Reata to fund the development and potential commercialization of bardoxolone methyl, an oral therapy in the works for chronic kidney disease in Alport syndrome, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease and potentially other associated indications. The backing by Blackstone, of New York, includes $300 million in return for royalty payments on worldwide net sales of bardoxolone by Plano, Texas-based Reata and its licensees other than Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. The financing also brings a $50 million investment in 340,793 shares of Reata’s class A common stock at $146.72 each. Shares (NASDAQ:RETA) were trading midday at $166.00, up $35.07, or 26%.

‘Gastruloids’ enable study of embryonic development

LONDON – After the human brain organoid, here comes the gastruloid – a 3D organized model of key elements of the human embryo at around 18 to 21 days old. The model will enable researchers to work around international legal restrictions that prevent human embryos being cultured in the laboratory after 14 days, to study the transformation of the blastula from a simple, spherical ball of cells, into a gastrula containing the three germ layers that give rise to all the body’s major systems.

Takeda announces interim results for Takhzyro, aims to launch it in more countries

HONG KONG – Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is preparing to take Takhzyro (lanadelumab) to the world stage after announcing its interim results for a phase III hereditary angioedema long-term prophylaxis (HELP) study.

Merck unable to make written description argument in patent dispute with Microspherix

The patent lawsuit between Merck and Microspherix began when the latter sued Merck for infringement of patents for brachytherapy in Merck’s implantable contraceptive device, but Merck was unable to prevail in an inter partes review (IRP) and an appeal of the IPR at the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. After wading through questions about purported prior art, Merck failed to persuade the two courts that Microspherix’s non-provisional filing had strayed too far from the written description of the related provisional, thus handing Microspherix a win against its much larger rival in the market for drug delivery with microspheres.

