BioWorld - Friday, June 12, 2020
Victory for cancer, kidney, cardio; defeat for Rett, NASH, schizophrenia

June 12, 2020
By Karen Carey
A number of clinical trials hit primary endpoints in May, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which still accounted for about 30% of the phase I through phase III news flow during the month.
