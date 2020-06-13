BioWorld - Saturday, June 13, 2020

Bench Press for June 12, 2020

June 12, 2020
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
BioWorld looks at translational medicine, including: Prozac for infectious disease; How CDK comes unglued; Macrophages rewire cholesterol metabolism for bacterial toxin defense; ApoE4’s role in Alzheimer’s blood vessels; HRAS-driven translation helps skin prevent tumors; Discovering pharmacological enzyme activators; Broad-spectrum antiviral has activity against Zika; Lifespan synaptic atlas gives developmental insights; NETS and mets.
BioWorld Science

Already a subscriber? Sign in 