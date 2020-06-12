Glysens scoops up $15M to advance implantable CGMs

San Diego startup Glysens Inc., which is developing implantable continuous glucose monitoring (ICGM) technology, closed a $15 million incremental financing. The funds will be used to support ongoing clinical trials and development of the company’s fully implanted, long-term CGM systems, including first-in-human evaluation of the third-generation Eclipse 3 ICGM.

As pharmas struggle with digital health, Roche moves in for more with digital therapeutics

Now that Roche Holding AG has digested its Foundation Medicine and Flatiron acquisitions from a few years ago, it has looked to add more digital capabilities in a couple of recent deals. The earlier big-ticket tie-ups by the Basel, Switzerland-based pharma added genomic and real-world data analytics to deepen the knowledge driving Roche’s R&D efforts, particularly in oncology. But the last couple of recent deals have focused on adding patient-facing digital capabilities to improve their treatment support and options. In May, Roche did a pair of digital health deals. One was with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center to develop a digital remote monitoring system for chemotherapy patients to better manage side effects at home, while the other was with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. subsidiary Harman to develop a digital therapeutic for patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Arbor Vita CEO argues policymakers must prioritize domestic life science industries

Policymakers in the U.S. are grappling with a disastrous pandemic as well as long-standing political tensions, but one aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic that might unify them is the need to ensure that patients in the U.S. are not at the mercy of other nations for needed diagnostics and therapies. Peter Lu, CEO of test maker Arbor Vita of Fremont, Calif., told BioWorld that automation can offset the cost advantage enjoyed by companies in other nations. However, Lu said also that policymakers must be more willing to “buy American” if the U.S. population is to benefit from American innovation that is duplicated at lower quality in other nations.

Stakeholders agree Australia should follow EU device essential principles, not IMDRF

PERTH, Australia – The majority of stakeholders support the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s proposal to restructure Australia’s device essential principles to align with the requirements under the new EU Medical Device Regulators (EU MDR), but there was little support to align with the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) essential principles and principles of labeling.

Creatv blood test predicts response to lung cancer treatment

Creatv Microtech Inc. has developed a simple blood test that can predict response to chemoradiation and consolidated immunotherapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The Rockville, Md.-based company's Lifetracdx test enables physicians to identify patients unlikely to respond to immunotherapy so they can avoid expensive and ineffective treatment and proceed to other therapies of potentially greater benefit.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

3Shape, Bigfoot Biomedical, Burning Rock, Creatv, Cue Health, Livanova, Neovasc, Quidel