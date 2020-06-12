Voila, Viela! Namaste NMOSD therapy: FDA green-lights Uplizna

As expected, Viela Bio Inc. won FDA clearance for the humanized anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody Uplizna (inebilizumab-cdon) to treat adults with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), a rare neuroinflammatory disease. Approval of the drug as first-line monotherapy was based on efficacy and safety data from the pivotal N-MOmentum trial, which knocked down the relapse risk by 77%. The company expects to launch Uplizna this month.

Selecta and Sobi cut a deal for refractory gout

Selecta Biosciences Inc., of Watertown, Mass., and Stockholm’s Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) signed a licensing agreement for SEL-212, which is designed to control serum uric acid, reduce immunogenicity and allow for repeated monthly dosing when treating chronic refractory gout. SEL-212 is prepped and ready for a phase III study set to begin in the second half of 2020. Selecta stock (NASDAQ:SELB) was taking a pounding in the U.S. on Friday, sinking 24% at midday. Meanwhile, on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, Sobi (STO:SOBI) closed down about half a percentage point Friday.

Biopharma IPOs gone wild despite turbulent markets

Although the general markets have bounced around in June and the BioWorld Biopharmaceutical index has dipped almost 5% in the period, the uncertain capital environment has not affected investor appetite for biopharma IPOs. Three more companies have just added their names to the U.S. public ranks pricing upsized offerings.

China’s CAR T developer JW Therapeutics closes $100M series B to advance CD19-targeted candidate

BEIJING – CAR T therapy developer JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. raised another $100 million this week after securing $90 million in series A round in 2018. The funds will continue to go toward its lead program, JWCAR-029, a CAR T-cell product targeting CD19 that is now in a phase II study. The series B round was co-led by CPE and Mirae Asset. New investors, namely CR-CP Life Science Fund and Oriza Holdings, joined other existing investors, including Loyal Valley Capital, Temasek, Sequoia Capital China, Arch Venture Partners, Juno Therapeutics (a Bristol Myers Squibb Co. company) and Wuxi Apptec. JW Therapeutics said it will use the proceeds to advance JWCAR-029, build its pipeline and establish commercialization capabilities to support product launch.

European Commission cleared to negotiate advance purchase agreements for COVID-19 vaccines

LONDON – EU health ministers have given the go-ahead for the European Commission to negotiate COVID-19 vaccines contracts on behalf of all 27 member states, approving the use of a €2.3 billion (US$2.6 billion) emergency fund for down payments. The commission will now issue an open call to all vaccines producers with manufacturing capacity in Europe and which have COVID-19 vaccines that are, or will be in clinical trials in 2020. “Working with the member states on the basis of clear criteria, we will select which companies to enter into negotiations with,” said Stella Kyriakides, EU health commissioner. “I am pleased that from today’s council meeting we have received a clear political mandate to progress with the strategy.”

Singapore’s Tychan kicks off accelerated phase I trial for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody

HONG KONG – Singapore-based Tychan Pte. Ltd. is starting a phase I trial for a novel monoclonal antibody that specifically targets SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The trial is expected to take only around six weeks to complete. The candidate, TY-027, has already shown full clearance of the virus in laboratory studies and demonstrated safety in preclinical studies. It has also successfully cleared a three-week drug stability test.

C2i Genomics raises $12M series A to bring whole genome pattern recognition to liquid biopsy

Whole genome sequencing is not part of treating patients in practice--or even involved in most clinical trials of drug candidates. But C2i Genomics Inc. is working to make that a reality. It applies pattern recognition to whole genome sequencing to create an individualized fingerprint for a given patient’s tumor. The New York-based startup has raised a $12 million series A round to back the development of its technology, which came out of Cornell and the New York Genome Center.

